Puthuppally Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

98. Puthuppally (पुत्तुपल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Puthuppally is part of 14. Kottayam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.24%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,75,959 eligible electors, of which 86,042 were male, 89,914 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Puthuppally in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,73,253 eligible electors, of which 84,619 were male, 88,634 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,222 eligible electors, of which 77,546 were male, 79,676 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Puthuppally in 2016 was 285. In 2011, there were 220.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Oommen Chandy of INC won in this seat by defeating Jaick C Thomas of CPIM by a margin of 27,092 votes which was 20.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.42% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Oommen Chandy of INC won in this seat defeating Suja Susan George(Asso.Professor) of CPIM by a margin of 33,255 votes which was 28.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.74% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes in 98. Puthuppally Assembly segment of Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes this Assembly segment and KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Puthuppally are: Abhilash P P (BSP), Oommen Chandy (INC), Jaick C Thomas (CPIM), N Hari (BJP), M V Cherian (SUCOIC), George Joseph Vathappally (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.22%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.38%, while it was 74.46% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 98. Puthuppally constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 158. In 2011 there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

98. Puthuppally constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Akalakunnam, Ayarkunnam, Kooroppada, Manarcad, Meenadom, Pampady and Puthuppally Panchayats in Kottayam Taluk and Vakathanam Panchayat in Changanassery Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Puthuppally is 203 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Puthuppally is: 9°35’10.3"N 76°37’13.1"E.

