Puttaparthi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Puttaparthi (పుట్టపర్తి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
159. Puttaparthi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 1,99,675 voters of which 99,953 are male and 99,710 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Puttaparthi, recorded a voter turnout of 85.84%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.08% and in 2009, 76.86% of Puttaparthi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Palle Raghunatha Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,964 votes which was 4.55% of the total votes polled. Palle Raghunatha Reddy polled a total of 1,52,893 (43.24%) votes.
TDP's Palle Raghunatha Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1021 (0.74%) votes. Palle Raghunatha Reddy polled 1,37,276 which was 43.24% of the total votes polled.
Puttaparthi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पुट्टापर्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పుట్టపర్తి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Puttaparthi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Patti Chalapathi
BJP
--
--
Hanumantha Reddy Yalapala
PPOI
--
--
Pothuru Aruna
IND
--
--
Ampavathini Govindu
IND
--
--
Goddendla Venkatesh
IND
--
--
Ammineni Yasoda
TDP
--
--
Palle.Raghunatha Reddy
YSRCP
--
--
Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy
IND
--
--
Poola Sreenath Reddy
IND
--
--
D.Shyam Sundhar Reddy
IND
--
--
A.Raghu Natha Reddy
IND
--
--
B.Raghunathareddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
K Sreeram Naik
INC
--
--
Kota Swetha
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results