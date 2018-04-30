English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Putting Pressure on Naidu, Jagan Says if Elected to Power Will Rename Krishna District as NTR District
Jagan made the announcement during his padyatra in Nimmakuru village in Pamurru constituency, which is also the native place of TDP founder NT Rama Rao.
(File photo of Jagan Mohan Reddy/Reuters)
Hyderabad: In a politically significant move, YSR Congress chief and main opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that if he elected to power, he will name Krishna district as "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or NTR district".
Jagan made the announcement during his padyatra in Nimmakuru village in Pamurru constituency, which is also the native place of TDP founder NT Rama Rao.
After locals complained about rampant corruption in the village, Jagan Reddy raised questions, directly attacking CM Chandrababu Naidu.
"They are enjoying the legacy, but not doing any development, and there is only corruption everywhere. I assure you development and also promise that if I come to power I will rename Krishna district as NTR district,” said Jagan Reddy.
Interestingly, the village was adopted by IT minister Nara Lokesh for development activities.
Speaking to News18, TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinaker said, "NTR is Telugu pride and he lives in heart and soul of every Telugu. It’s ridiculous that Jagan is doing politics and with his narrow thoughts trying to confine his name to one district."
Intensifying protests against TDP government's failure in getting special status for the state and disrespecting sentiments of people of Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders are sitting on a 12-hour fast in Vizag today.
Jagan Reddy, who is continuing his padyatra, is wearing black badge in protest.
