1-min read

Puttur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Sanjeeva Matandoor Won

Live election result of 206 Puttur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Puttur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:34 PM IST
Puttur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Sanjeeva Matandoor Won
Live election result of 206 Puttur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Puttur MLA.
Puttur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,97,987 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,928 are male, 98,994 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.01 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%
Live Status BJP Sanjeeva Matandoor Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9007354.17%Sanjeeva Matandoor
INC7059642.46%Shakunthala. T. Shetty
JD(S)14240.86%I. C. Kailas Gowda
NOTA12270.74%Nota
JD(U)5270.32%Abdul Majeed Kolpe
IND4540.27%Vidyashri. S
AIMEP4250.26%Shabana. S. Sheik
PPP4040.24%B. Shekhar Madavu
IND3440.21%Chethan Kumar Puttur
SJP(A)3400.20%M. Sheshappa Rao (M.S. Rao)
IND2440.15%Amarnatha .B. K.
IND2130.13%Abdul Baseer Boodiyar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,289 votes (3%) securing 46.46% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.54%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,425 votes (1.15%) registering 37.77% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.7%.

Check the table below for Puttur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

