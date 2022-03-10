Qadian Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 1 PM

Live election results updates of Qadian seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Partap Singh Bajwa (INC), Jatinderbir Singh (SADASM), Guriqbal Singh Mahal (SAD), Jagroop Singh Sekhwan (AAP), Hardip Singh (NJP), Master Johar Singh (SADS), Dr. Farooq Masih (PPOID), Amarpartap Singh (IND), Jaspal Singh (IND), Prem Singh (IND), Mohnit Singh (IND), Rajwinder Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.24%, which is -2.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Fatehjang Singh Bajwa of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Qadian results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.6 Qadian (क़दियन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Qadian is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 181907 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,246 were male and 96,655 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Qadian in 2022 is: 1,134 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,309 eligible electors, of which 94,702 were male,81,605 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,356 eligible electors, of which 84,149 were male, 77,207 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Qadian in 2017 was 4,457. In 2012, there were 1,905 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa of INC won in this seat defeating Sewa Singh of SAD by a margin of 11,737 which was 8.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Charanjit Kaur Bajwa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sewa Singh Sekhwan of SAD by a margin of 16,156 votes which was 13.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 6 Qadian Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Sunil Jakhar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Qadian are: Partap Singh Bajwa (INC), Jatinderbir Singh (SADASM), Guriqbal Singh Mahal (SAD), Jagroop Singh Sekhwan (AAP), Hardip Singh (NJP), Master Johar Singh (SADS), Dr. Farooq Masih (PPOID), Amarpartap Singh (IND), Jaspal Singh (IND), Prem Singh (IND), Mohnit Singh (IND), Rajwinder Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.95%, while it was 75.84% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Qadian went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.6 Qadian Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 212. In 2012, there were 196 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.6 Qadian comprises of the following areas of Gurdaspur district of Punjab: Dhariwal KC; Panchayats Dehriwal, Sidhwan, Chhina Ret Wala, Dhariwal Kalan, Pasnawala of Dehriwal KC; KCs Kahnuwan, Chack Sharif, Kot Todar Mall, Panchayats Bhaini Paswal, Darapur, Gunopur of Chhawla KC and Dhariwal (Municipal Council) of Gurdaspur Tehsil; Panchayats Qadian, Basrai, Kahalwan of Qadian KC; Qadian (Municipal Council and OG) of Batala Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Qadian constituency, which are: Dina Nagar, Mukerian, Dasuya, Sri Hargobindpur, Batala, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Qadian is approximately 279 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Qadian is: 31°52’03.7"N 75°26’04.2"E.

