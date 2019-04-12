English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Qualification ke bhi Roop Badaltey Hain...': Priyanka Chaturvedi Breaks into Song to Attack Smriti Irani’s Degree U-turn
Smriti Irani, who had been rubbishing Opposition's claim that she is not a graduate, admitted in her poll affidavit on Thursday that she had enrolled for an undergraduate course in Delhi University but did not complete it.
New Delhi: Congress’ unrelenting fire against Union Minister Smriti Irani’s educational qualifications took a musical turn on Friday as party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi broke into a parody song to attack the BJP leader.
Irani, who had been rubbishing Opposition's claim that she is not a graduate, admitted in her poll affidavit on Thursday that she had enrolled for an undergraduate course in Delhi University but did not complete it.
Slamming the Union Minister for her contradictory claims, Chaturvedi, while addressing the media at the Congress headquarters, said, “Soon enough, there will be a new TV show on air - it will be called ‘Kyunki Mantri bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi’.”
The Congress leader then sang a parody version of the theme song of the Irani-starrer ‘Kyunki Saans bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s theme song.
“Qualification ke bhi roop badaltey hain, nay nay sanche me dhaltey hain,” she crooned, “Ek degree ati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bantey affidavit naye hain …”
Sooner than later, the world of Twitter hailed Chaturvedi as the "best lyricist of the year."
In her poll affidavit, Irani, who is contesting from Amethi, revealed that she undertook her exams for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first year from Delhi University's School of Open Learning, but "did not complete the three-year degree course".
As a candidate in 2004 elections from Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Irani had declared that she had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree. "BA 1996 Delhi University (School of Correspondence)", she had written in the column which seeks details of university education and the year in which the course was completed.
In the same column of the affidavit filed in the 2014 elections from Amethi, the Union minister had said, "Bachelor of Commerce Part-1, School of Open Learning (Correspondence), University of Delhi-1994" after clearing Class XII in 1993. However, in the latest affidavit, she has specifically mentioned that she did not complete the three-year course.
Irani had also said at a media event in August 2014 that she has a degree from the prestigious Yale University in the US. Congress had then asked her why did she not mention this in her poll affidavit.
Congress presents Priyanka Chaturvedi #Bollywood ki lyricist mil gayi hai— Abhijit Chatterjee (@abhijitc4) April 12, 2019
Priyanka Chaturvedi's hidden talent...singing at press briefing :-) https://t.co/cCpwmV2x60— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 12, 2019
Weekend political highlight: Priyanka Chaturvedi singing parody of Kyunki Saas bhi... at Congress PC.— Aparna Singh (@aparna_rgv) April 12, 2019
Absolutely correct, Priyanka Chaturvedi. Ji! This Smriti Irani will have to return back to her “ Serial Drama “ as both Modi & Smriti will continue crying forever. Between, loved this new way of exposing Smriti Irani!! pic.twitter.com/o7aV2qc9k2— Chowkidar CHOR Hai - PARI (@paree7861) April 12, 2019
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
