Quepem Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Quepem seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Chandrakant Kavlekar (BJP), Vishal Gauns Dessai (RGP), Kanta Gaude (TMC), Altone D Costa (INC), Raul Pereira (AAP), Alexy Fernandes (SHS), Aloysious D Silva (NCP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 83.61%, which is -1.64% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Quepem results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.36 Quepem (क्यूपेम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Quepem is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 32,457 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,880 were male and 16,577 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Quepem in 2022 is: 1,044 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,293 eligible electors, of which 15,478 were male,15,815 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,898 eligible electors, of which 14,582 were male, 14,316 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Quepem in 2017 was 2. In 2012, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar of INC won in this seat defeating Prakash Shankar Velip of BJP by a margin of 2,592 which was 9.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chandrakant Kavalekar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prakash Shankar Velip of IND by a margin of 6,373 votes which was 25.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 36 Quepem Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Quepem are: Chandrakant Kavlekar (BJP), Vishal Gauns Dessai (RGP), Kanta Gaude (TMC), Altone D Costa (INC), Raul Pereira (AAP), Alexy Fernandes (SHS), Aloysious D Silva (NCP).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.61%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.25%, while it was 86.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Quepem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.36 Quepem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 46. In 2012, there were 46 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.36 Quepem comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Fatorpa, 2. Barcem, 3. Quepem (Municipal Council), 4. Naqueirim and 5. Avedem of Quepem Taluka; Villages - 1. Cordem, 2. Adnem, 3. Bendorem and 4. Tiloi in Ambaulim Saza of Quepem Taluka. Cola Saza in Canacona Taluka.

Advertisement

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Quepem constituency, which are: Velim, Cuncolim, Sanguem, Canacona, Curchorem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Quepem is approximately 184 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Quepem is: 15°06’56.2"N 74°01’21.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Quepem results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.