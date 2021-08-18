Question Hour Washed Out in UP Assembly Amid Opposition Uproar Over Fuel Price Rise

The entire Question Hour was washed out in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday as opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress members trooped into the well of the House on the issue of price rise. As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress stormed in the well of the House and started raising slogans against the government over price rise.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary said "inflation has skyrocketed, and the public is feeling harassed due to the soaring prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas". As soon as Chaudhary said this, the SP members trooped into the Well of the House, and raised slogans.

Congress members also entered the Well of the House on the same issue. Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said, "The state government has nothing to do with inflation. If your 'rangarang karyakram' (variety programme) is over, then let the House function."

However, the opposition members continued to raise slogans, leading to adjournment of House proceedings for 40 minutes, which was later extended for the entire Question Hour, till 12.20 pm, by the Speaker.

