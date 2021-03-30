Quilandy Candidate List: Key Contests in Quilandy Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Quilandy Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Quilandy seat is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K.Dasan of CPM won from this seat beating N.Subramanian of INC by a margin of 13,369 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.Dasan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Ad.K.P.Anil Kumar of INC by a margin of 4,139 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vadakara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Quilandy Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Koyilandy constituency are: Kanathil Jameela of CPI(M), N. Subramanian of CONG, N. P. Radhakrishnan of BJP