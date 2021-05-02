Quilandy Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kanathil Jameela of CPIM Leading

23. Quilandy (चौपट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Quilandy is part of 3. Vadakara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,993 eligible electors, of which 97,585 were male, 1,08,406 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Quilandy in 2021 is 1111.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,490 eligible electors, of which 88,091 were male, 1,00,399 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,654 eligible electors, of which 76,746 were male, 89,886 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Quilandy in 2016 was 877. In 2011, there were 687.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K.Dasan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating N.Subramanian of INC by a margin of 13,369 votes which was 8.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Dasan of CPIM won in this seat defeating Ad.K.P.Anil Kumar of INC by a margin of 4,139 votes which was 3.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.2% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 23. Quilandy Assembly segment of Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Quilandy are: Kanathil Jameela (CPIM), N P Radhakrishnan (BJP), N Subramaniyan (INC), Praveen Cheruvath (SUCOIC), Jameela P P (IND), Subrahmanyan Kanaran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.58%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.56%, while it was 81.87% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 23. Quilandy constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 145. In 2011 there were 142 polling stations.

EXTENT:

23. Quilandy constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Quilandy Municipality and Chemancheri, Chengottukavu, Moodadi, Payyoli and Thikkody Panchayats in Quilandy Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Quilandy is 105 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Quilandy is: 11°28’01.2"N 75°40’26.8"E.

