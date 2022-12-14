'Quota' Unquote: Karnataka Congress Calls State Panel on Reservation for SCs an Eyewash, CM Hits Back

A day after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai formed a five-member cabinet sub-committee to make recommendations on internal reservation for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, former CM and CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called it an “eyewash” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“The formation of a sub-committee is not enough. It is just an eyewash. So far, the Sadashiva commission report hasn’t been presented in the assembly. There hasn’t been any kind of discussion. The BJP government shouldn’t use such tricks,” said former CM Siddaramaiah.

The Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report was submitted in 2012 and recommended the reclassification of the SCs for equitable reservation distribution.

Bommai hit back at the Congress saying, “The Congress didn’t even have the guts to open that report when they were in power. When the same community organized a convention in Hubbali, Siddaramaiah left, just lighting a lamp and without speaking to the community members. All communities know what our priorities are.”

THE WAR OF WORDS

In attack mode, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar alleged: “When Siddaramaiah was the CM, he didn’t even utter a word about the Sadashiva Commission report and he also clearly stated in Hubbali that he doesn’t support this commission. Now, a subcommittee has been formed under the leadership of our Minister Madhuswamy.”

“This shouldn’t become a political tool for the BJP to talk against the Congress. The CM is at the helm of affairs today. He should perform his duty and he doesn’t have to question what wasn’t done earlier,” said Congress Spokesperson Nagraj Yadav.

Read all the Latest Politics News here