Rabri Devi Spars with BJP over Jibe Aimed at Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Marriage Proposal' Claims
RJD leaders attacked the Nitish Kumar government, alleging massive corruption in road construction projects which drew strong response from the treasury benches.
File photo of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.
Patna: A controversy erupted inside the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday after RJD leader Rabri Devi took strong exception to state BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav’s remarks about her son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s marriage.
It all started on Monday during the discussion on budget outlay for state road construction ministry.
RJD leaders attacked the Nitish Kumar government, alleging massive corruption in road construction projects which drew strong response from the treasury benches.
Nand, who is road construction minister, told RJD members not to forget that the ministry headed by Tejashwi till July, 2017 claiming he utterly failed and just followed his policies formed by the earlier NDA government.
He also took accused the RJD of spreading lies and took a dig at Tejashwi, saying, “Being road construction minister he claimed to have received around forty thousand marriage proposals on the toll free number of the ministry. But I have found he did not get even a single such proposal.”
The house erupted in laughter but his jibe took a different turn on Tuesday when Devi, leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, said, “Nand Kishore Yadav has insulted my son and family. No one should care about Tejashwi’s marriage. The whole world will see when his marriage would be solemnized.”
Tejashwi was not available for comment as he is in Delhi to attend dinner party hosted by Sonia Gandhi.
