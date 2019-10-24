Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Radaur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रादौर): Bishan Lal of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Radaur (रादौर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Bishan Lal
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Radaur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रादौर): Bishan Lal of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Radaur (रादौर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

10. Radaur (रादौर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Yamunanagar district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,95,296 eligible electors, of which 1,04,782 were male, 90,514 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 570 service voters had also registered to vote.

Radaur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
12330
40.59%
Karan Dev
INC
9573
31.51%
Bishan Lal
BSP
3995
13.15%
Mahipal Singh
JJP
1753
5.77%
Manga Ram
INLD
1051
3.46%
Rajbeer
LKSK(P)
633
2.08%
Harbans Kumar
AAP
310
1.02%
Naresh Lal
NOTA
291
0.96%
Nota
IND
165
0.54%
Manpreet Kumar
SHP
160
0.53%
Ravi Kumar
BSCP
116
0.38%
Rajinder Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,79,911 eligible electors, of which 96,897 were male, 83,014 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 570 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,46,594.

Radaur has an elector sex ratio of 863.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Shyam Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 38707 votes which was 26.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.45% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Bishan Lal Saini of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4395 votes which was 3.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 25.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 10. Radaur Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.92%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.02%, while it was 78.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.1%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 231 polling stations in 10. Radaur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 187.

Extent: 10. Radaur constituency comprises of the following areas of Yamunanagar district of Haryana: KC Radaur, PCs Hafizpur, Jhinwarheri, uncha Chandana, Saran and Rapoli of mustafabad KC, PCs Naharpur, Tigri, Khurdi, Damla, Aurangabad, Pansra and Sasauli of Yamunanagar KC of Jagadhri Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Radaur is: 30.0809 77.1955.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Radaur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram