Radaur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रादौर): Bishan Lal of Congress Leads

10. Radaur (रादौर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Yamunanagar district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,95,296 eligible electors, of which 1,04,782 were male, 90,514 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 570 service voters had also registered to vote.

Radaur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 12330 40.59% Karan Dev LEADING INC 9573 31.51% Bishan Lal BSP 3995 13.15% Mahipal Singh JJP 1753 5.77% Manga Ram INLD 1051 3.46% Rajbeer LKSK(P) 633 2.08% Harbans Kumar AAP 310 1.02% Naresh Lal NOTA 291 0.96% Nota IND 165 0.54% Manpreet Kumar SHP 160 0.53% Ravi Kumar BSCP 116 0.38% Rajinder Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,79,911 eligible electors, of which 96,897 were male, 83,014 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 570 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,46,594.

Radaur has an elector sex ratio of 863.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Shyam Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 38707 votes which was 26.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.45% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Bishan Lal Saini of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4395 votes which was 3.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 25.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 10. Radaur Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.92%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.02%, while it was 78.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.1%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 231 polling stations in 10. Radaur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 187.

Extent: 10. Radaur constituency comprises of the following areas of Yamunanagar district of Haryana: KC Radaur, PCs Hafizpur, Jhinwarheri, uncha Chandana, Saran and Rapoli of mustafabad KC, PCs Naharpur, Tigri, Khurdi, Damla, Aurangabad, Pansra and Sasauli of Yamunanagar KC of Jagadhri Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Radaur is: 30.0809 77.1955.

