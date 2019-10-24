Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in Shirdi Election Results 2019: Radhakrishna of BJP Leading
Live election result status of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Shirdi Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Shirdi Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is the minister of housing in the state of Maharashtra and is contesting state elections from Shirdi state assembly constituency on a BJP ticket. He joined the BJP in 2019 after resigning from the Congress. Patil has served as the minister of educational and transportation in the Ashok Chavan government was re-elected as agriculture and marketing minister in the Prithviraj Chavan government.
