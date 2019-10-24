Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in Shirdi Election Results 2019: Radhakrishna of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is the minister of housing in the state of Maharashtra and is contesting state elections from Shirdi state assembly constituency on a BJP ticket. He joined the BJP in 2019 after resigning from the Congress. Patil has served as the minister of educational and transportation in the Ashok Chavan government was re-elected as agriculture and marketing minister in the Prithviraj Chavan government.

