Radhanagari Election Results 2019 Live Updates (राधानगरी): K. P. Patil of NCP Leading
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Radhanagari (राधानगरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
272. Radhanagari (राधानगरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,26,614 eligible electors, of which 1,69,993 were male, 1,56,621 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,076 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,08,307 eligible electors, of which 1,61,120 were male, 1,47,186 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,076 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,80,707.
Radhanagari has an elector sex ratio of 921.34.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Aabitakar Prakash Anandarao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 39408 votes which was 16.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 55.89% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, K P Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 41722 votes which was 19.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 40.75% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 272. Radhanagari Assembly segment of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. Kolhapur Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.89%, while it was 75.91 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.39%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 423 polling stations in 272. Radhanagari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 396.
Extent: 272. Radhanagari constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Radhanagari Tehsil, Bhudargad Tehsil, Ajra Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Ajra.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Radhanagari is: 16.2978 74.0406.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Radhanagari results.
