Radhapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Radhapuram Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

228. Radhapuram (राधापुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Radhapuram is part of 38. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,70,525 eligible electors, of which 1,32,918 were male, 1,37,593 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Radhapuram in 2021 is 1035.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,40,072 eligible electors, of which 1,18,822 were male, 1,21,249 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,099 eligible electors, of which 98,108 were male, 96,991 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Radhapuram in 2016 was 129. In 2011, there were 118.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, I. S. Inbadurai of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating M. Appavu of DMK by a margin of 49 votes which was 0.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.62% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, S.Michael Rayappan of DMDK won in this seat defeating P.Veldurai, of INC by a margin of 21,475 votes which was 15.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 48.36% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 228. Radhapuram Assembly segment of Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Radhapuram are: M Appavu (DMK), E Esakkiammal (BSP), I S Inbadurai (AIADMK), K Jeyabalan (DMDK), N Godfrey Washington Noble (AJPK), M Chandran (VTVTK), J Jesu Rajendran (NIRP), R Jesu Dhasan (NTK), M Antony Rossary (IND), S Abinanth Ram (IND), D Arunraj (IND), S Katteri Perumal (IND), N Kannan (IND), A Kumar (IND), M Saswathan (IND), R Sudalaimani (IND), K Subburaj (IND), D Sheik Syed Ali (IND), T Sermadurai (IND), G Deva Peran (IND), S Manikandan (IND), T Muthu Selvi (IND), T Rethina Pandi (IND), M Vijayakumar (IND), T Venus Veera Arasu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.49%, while it was 71.25% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 228. Radhapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 288. In 2011 there were 236 polling stations.

EXTENT:

228. Radhapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Radhapuram Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Radhapuram is 975 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Radhapuram is: 8°17’10.0"N 77°42’04.3"E.

