Rae Bareli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Aditi Singh (BJP), Mo. Ashraf (BSP), Dr. Manish Chauhan (INC), Ram Pratap Yadav (SP), Gaurav Singh (AAP), Phoolchandra (CPIMLL), Mansingh Patel (ABAD), Raghvendra (HSTP), Radhe Shyam (JAP), Suryanath (ASPKR), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Mahmood Ahmad (IND), Ram Bahadur (IND), Sartaj Ali (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.51%, which is 3.46% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Aditi Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.180 Rae Bareli (Raebareli) (रायबरेली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. Rae Bareli is part of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 361561 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,429 were male and 1,72,118 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rae Bareli in 2019 was: 909 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,23,508 eligible electors, of which 1,84,030 were male,1,67,283 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,564 eligible electors, of which 1,70,443 were male, 1,46,121 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rae Bareli in 2017 was 231. In 2012, there were 143 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aditi Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Mhd Shahbaz Khan of BSP by a margin of 89,163 which was 43.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 61.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Akhilesh Kumar Singh of PECP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Pratap Yadav of SP by a margin of 29,494 votes which was 15.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PECP had a vote share of 39.73% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 180 Rae Bareli Assembly segment of the 36. Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rae Bareli are: Aditi Singh (BJP), Mo. Ashraf (BSP), Dr. Manish Chauhan (INC), Ram Pratap Yadav (SP), Gaurav Singh (AAP), Phoolchandra (CPIMLL), Mansingh Patel (ABAD), Raghvendra (HSTP), Radhe Shyam (JAP), Suryanath (ASPKR), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Mahmood Ahmad (IND), Ram Bahadur (IND), Sartaj Ali (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.05%, while it was 60.12% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rae Bareli went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.180 Rae Bareli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 350. In 2012, there were 323 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.180 Rae Bareli comprises of the following areas of Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Rahi, 2 Nagar, Panchayats 1 Jatuva Tappe Bijhvan, 4 Sidhauna, 7 Hardas Pur, 11 Chhivla Mau, 12 Bandi Pur, 13 Samrahda, 14 Ghura Dih, 15 Koraras Bujurg, 16 Rasehta, 17 Lodhva Mau, 18 Dusauti of 4 Amava KC and Raebareli Municipal Board of 3 Rae Bareli Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rae Bareli constituency, which are: Harchandpur, Bachhrawan, Tiloi, Salon, Unchahar, Sareni. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rae Bareli is approximately 523 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rae Bareli is: 26°11’31.2"N 81°17’01.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rae Bareli results.

