Raebareli Cong MLA Questions Administration Over 'Alleged' Inaction Against BJP MLC and Kin

Lucknow: Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar raised questions over the inaction by the administration in the case of alleged attack on her and other Zila Panchayat members at Toll Plaza in Harchandpur near Raebareli in May. In her FIR, the Congress MLA has named BJP MLC Dinesh Singh, his brother Ganesh Singh and Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh and several others.

The Congress MLA, who was travelling to Rae Bareli from Lucknow to participate in no-confidence motion against Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh was allegedly attacked by goons of the BJP MLC who opened fire on her car near Modi School in Harchandpur on 14 May. An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC naming Dinesh Singh, Awadhesh Singh, Ramesh Singh, Abhishek Singh, Tera Singh, Bachcha Singh and seven unidentified people.

“There has been no arrest of the people named in the FIR and neither the main accused has surrendered in court. We have raised the issue with the SP, DM and Chief Secretary but no one named in the FIR has been arrested”, said Aditi Singh at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. She added that the circle officer Vineet Singh has been given the additional charge of Maharajganj instead of penalized for serious complaints against him.”

“The ones who attacked me and other Zila Panchayat members are history-sheeters. There are multiple serious cases on Ganesh Singh”, said the MLA. She added that she would raise the issue in the Assembly and write to the Chief Minister of the state.

According to Aditi Singh the people arrested were involved in some other personal enmity. Security of three Zila panchayat members have also been taken back even after the orders from the court.

Aditi Singh also alleged that the Zila Panchayat funds were being misused and bank funds were being allegedly diverted to companies directly or indirectly owned by BJP MLA Dinesh Singh.

However, Dinesh Singh had dismissed all allegations made by the Congress MLA against him and his brothers saying, “We might have different political ideologies but no one in Rae Bareli can believe that I have conspired an attack on Aditi, who is like a daughter to me. I along with my brothers are ready for any kind of probe into the matter.”