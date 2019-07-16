Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Raebareli Cong MLA Questions Administration Over 'Alleged' Inaction Against BJP MLC and Kin

Aditi Singh who was travelling to Rae Bareli from Lucknow to participate in no-confidence motion against Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh was allegedly attacked by goons of BJP MLC who opened fire on her car in Harchandpur.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Raebareli Cong MLA Questions Administration Over 'Alleged' Inaction Against BJP MLC and Kin
Cong MLA Aditi Singh's car lays toppled after it was attacked in May
Loading...

Lucknow: Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar raised questions over the inaction by the administration in the case of alleged attack on her and other Zila Panchayat members at Toll Plaza in Harchandpur near Raebareli in May. In her FIR, the Congress MLA has named BJP MLC Dinesh Singh, his brother Ganesh Singh and Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh and several others.

The Congress MLA, who was travelling to Rae Bareli from Lucknow to participate in no-confidence motion against Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh was allegedly attacked by goons of the BJP MLC who opened fire on her car near Modi School in Harchandpur on 14 May. An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC naming Dinesh Singh, Awadhesh Singh, Ramesh Singh, Abhishek Singh, Tera Singh, Bachcha Singh and seven unidentified people.

“There has been no arrest of the people named in the FIR and neither the main accused has surrendered in court. We have raised the issue with the SP, DM and Chief Secretary but no one named in the FIR has been arrested”, said Aditi Singh at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. She added that the circle officer Vineet Singh has been given the additional charge of Maharajganj instead of penalized for serious complaints against him.”

“The ones who attacked me and other Zila Panchayat members are history-sheeters. There are multiple serious cases on Ganesh Singh”, said the MLA. She added that she would raise the issue in the Assembly and write to the Chief Minister of the state.

According to Aditi Singh the people arrested were involved in some other personal enmity. Security of three Zila panchayat members have also been taken back even after the orders from the court.

Aditi Singh also alleged that the Zila Panchayat funds were being misused and bank funds were being allegedly diverted to companies directly or indirectly owned by BJP MLA Dinesh Singh.

However, Dinesh Singh had dismissed all allegations made by the Congress MLA against him and his brothers saying, “We might have different political ideologies but no one in Rae Bareli can believe that I have conspired an attack on Aditi, who is like a daughter to me. I along with my brothers are ready for any kind of probe into the matter.”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram