Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh Defies Cong's Boycott Call to Attend Yogi Govt's Spl Session on Gandhi Jayanti
Singh, who participated in the special Assembly session on Gandhi Jayanti, said she thought it was a good opportunity to speak about the issues plaguing her constituency.
File photo of Congress MLA Aditi Singh. (Credit: Twitter@AditiSinghINC)
Lucknow: Congress MLA from Raebareli (Sadar) Aditi Singh, who had earlier expressed her support to the government’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Kashmir, once went against the party by attending a special Assembly session called by the Yogi Adityanath government.
The BJP government has called a 48-hour special session of the UP assembly to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and deliberate on the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ set by the United Nations. Most of the opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, have decided to boycott the event.
However, the Raebareli MLA, who participated in the session, spoke about the issues of sanitation and drinking water that people of her constituency were facing.
She told News18, "Today is Gandhi Jayanti and I have been always talking about the development of my constituency, be it drinking water or issues related to electricity. I thought this was a good opportunity to bring the issues to the forefront. Just like I had spoken my mind on Article 370, I spoke today as I felt this was the right thing to do. People have voted me to power for development, I am ready to abide by whatever decision the party takes, but I did what I felt was right."
Singh has also stayed from the elaborate peace march led by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and attended by most of the top leaders of the state.
Ever since Singh went against the party line and spoke in favour of the Narendra Modi government’s Kashmir move, rumours have been doing the rounds that the Raebareli MLA might soon switch camps. No senior Congress leader was available to speak on the issue.
