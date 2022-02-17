Raebareli Rumble: BJP's Aditi Singh Red-flags SP Rival Being A Murder Accused

The Samajwadi Party giving a ticket to a murder accused in Raebareli has snowballed into a major election issue with Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and MLA Aditi Singh slamming the SP on the matter.

The opposition party has fielded Ram Pratap Yadav, who has come out on bail recently after spending nearly two years in jail in a murder case.

“I am an educated young woman of India. I am a thinking woman. It seems absolutely insane that with that kind of criminal background, a person would be even given a ticket. He is out on bail on very serious charges—not any petty crime but of murdering a young man. The victim’s relatives are here, we all knew the victim. So it hits home a bit differently. How can such a person be considered for an MLA ticket?” Singh asked in an interview with CNN-NEWS18 in Raebareli on Tuesday.

Yadav has earlier told CNN-NEWS18 that he was falsely implicated in the case.

“Him saying that he was implicated is even worse. Why don’t you ask the parents of that victim who are in absolute agony. I am aghast that such a person can even be given a ticket,” Aditi Singh said. She recently joined the BJP after winning the seat for the Congress in 2017. She had also challenged Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Raebareli against her or from any other seat in UP.

On Priyanka

“I said Priyanka Gandhi was welcome to fight from wherever she wants to in UP and clearly she did not feel up to it. I quit as it was absolutely impossible to get anything done in the Congress. I tried to address the problems of my constituency. I am foremost a local leader, I’m the local MLA, my priority is to develop my constituency as much as I can. Those things were proving to be impossible in the Congress,” Aditi Singh told CNN-NEWS18. She had a rather acrimonious falling-out with the Congress party last year.

“With all the divide happening in the Congress party and the dire lack of leadership, I just did not see myself going any further and I had plateaued. The party seems to be going nowhere,” Singh said.

On her father

In Raebareli, Aditi Singh is fighting her first election without the presence of her father, Akhilesh Singh, who passed away last year. Akhilesh Singh held this seat for over two decades continuously and the refrain in the Raebareli Sadar constituency was that it was his family that won the seat and not any party.

“Initially I found it very challenging to proceed without him. My supporters are working harder than ever. When my father was around, we took it for granted. This time, everyone is taking it very personally and putting in 100 per cent,” Aditi Singh told CNN-NEWS18.

Raebareli will see voting in round four of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, on February 23.

