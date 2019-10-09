Rafale Should Worry Pak, Why Congress is Unhappy, Asks BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took symbolic delivery of the first Rafale aircraft in France on Tuesday.
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain contested the previous Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur seat. However this time this seat has gone to JDU's account. In this way, he will not be able to enter the electoral battle this time. (Image: PTI)
Aurangabad: Pakistan should be worried about India acquiring Rafale fighter jets, not the Congress, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said here on Wednesday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took symbolic delivery of the first Rafale aircraft in France on Tuesday.
"The Congress could not get Rafale jets for the country for one decade. They tried to put hurdles in its path when they were in opposition," Hussain alleged, speaking to reporters here.
"If India is getting advanced aircraft like Rafale, Pakistan should be worried, why Congress is so worried," he quipped.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made alleged corruption in the Rafale deal a major issue during this year's Lok Sabha elections.
On some Congress leaders criticising Rajnath Singh performing `shastra puja' of the aircraft, Hussain said worshiping weapons on Vijayadashami is our tradition.
"It was Indian Air Force Day and also Vijayadashami when a Rafale jet was handed over. Worshiping weapons on Vijayadashami is a tradition and so our defence minister did it," the BJP leader said.
Asked about opposition's criticism that the BJP was turning abrogation of Article 370 and withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir into an issue for Maharashtra elections, Hussain denied the charge.
"We revoked it (the constitutional provision) and we will talk about that. Congress is making it a political issue. Maharashtra has contributed to national security, so we are telling people here about revocation," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son