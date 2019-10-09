Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rafale Should Worry Pak, Why Congress is Unhappy, Asks BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took symbolic delivery of the first Rafale aircraft in France on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
Rafale Should Worry Pak, Why Congress is Unhappy, Asks BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain contested the previous Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur seat. However this time this seat has gone to JDU's account. In this way, he will not be able to enter the electoral battle this time. (Image: PTI)

Aurangabad: Pakistan should be worried about India acquiring Rafale fighter jets, not the Congress, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said here on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took symbolic delivery of the first Rafale aircraft in France on Tuesday.

"The Congress could not get Rafale jets for the country for one decade. They tried to put hurdles in its path when they were in opposition," Hussain alleged, speaking to reporters here.

"If India is getting advanced aircraft like Rafale, Pakistan should be worried, why Congress is so worried," he quipped.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made alleged corruption in the Rafale deal a major issue during this year's Lok Sabha elections.

On some Congress leaders criticising Rajnath Singh performing `shastra puja' of the aircraft, Hussain said worshiping weapons on Vijayadashami is our tradition.

"It was Indian Air Force Day and also Vijayadashami when a Rafale jet was handed over. Worshiping weapons on Vijayadashami is a tradition and so our defence minister did it," the BJP leader said.

Asked about opposition's criticism that the BJP was turning abrogation of Article 370 and withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir into an issue for Maharashtra elections, Hussain denied the charge.

"We revoked it (the constitutional provision) and we will talk about that. Congress is making it a political issue. Maharashtra has contributed to national security, so we are telling people here about revocation," he said.

