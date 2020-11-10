Rafiganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rafiganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Rafiganj (रफीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Aurangabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Aurangabad. Rafiganj is part of 37. Aurangabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.32%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,20,886 eligible electors, of which 1,70,985 were male, 1,49,238 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,03,558 eligible electors, of which 1,64,186 were male, 1,39,355 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,46,531 eligible electors, of which 1,34,323 were male, 1,12,208 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rafiganj in 2015 was 333. In 2010, there were 209.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Pramod Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 9,525 votes which was 5.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.47% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ashok Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Mohammad Nehaluddin of RJD by a margin of 23,685 votes which was 20.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.58% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 224. Rafiganj Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Rafiganj are: Raghvendra Narayan Yadav (BSP), Rajiv Nandan (BJP), Ramadhar Singh (NCP), Vinay Kumar (RJD), Ajay Kumar (PMS), Arvind Kumar (PPID), Ashok Kumar Singh (BLCP), Md Azaj (BLD), Dinanath Prasad (AJPR), Brajesh Pandey (RSSD), Bhim Prasad (RJLPS), Mithilesh Kumar Sharma (AIFB), Yugesh Paswan (RSJP), Raja Ram Azad (BLNP), Ramashray Ravidas (AHFBK), Sudhir Kumar Verma (JAP), Arvind Kumar Srivastwa (IND), Uday Kumar Verma (IND), Krishan Deo Singh (IND), Dilip Kumar Singh (IND), Ranjan Kumar Barnwal (IND), Binay Kumar (IND), Vinod Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.78%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.52%, while it was 47.86% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 224. Rafiganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 315. In 2010 there were 296 polling stations.

Extent:

224. Rafiganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Bihar: Community Development Block Madanpur; Gram Panchayats Kajhapa, Kotwara, Bhadwa, Baligaon, Bhadukikala, Dhosila, Charkawan, Kerap, Chaubra, Gordiha, Lohra, Chew, Balar, Dugul, Arthua, Baghaura, Bhetaniya, Baur, Pogar and Rafiganj (Notified Area) of Rafiganj Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Aurangabad.

Rafiganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Rafiganj is 621.62 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rafiganj is: 24°43'20.3"N 84°34'53.8"E.

