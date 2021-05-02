Raghunathganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Akhruzzaman of TMC Leading

59. Raghunathganj (रघुनाथगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Raghunathganj is part of 9. Jangipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,428 eligible electors, of which 1,26,802 were male, 1,22,625 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raghunathganj in 2021 is 967.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,987 eligible electors, of which 1,07,669 were male, 1,00,315 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,860 eligible electors, of which 87,468 were male, 81,392 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raghunathganj in 2016 was 32. In 2011, there were 20.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Akhruzzaman of INC won in this seat by defeating Abul Kasem Molla of TMC by a margin of 23,786 votes which was 14.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.26% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Akhruzzaman of INC won in this seat defeating Abul Hasnat of RSP by a margin of 15,540 votes which was 10.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 59. Raghunathganj Assembly segment of Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Raghunathganj are: Akhruzzaman (TMC), Abul Kashem Biswas (INC), Golam Modaswer (BJP), Md Jakir Hossain (SDPOI), Rabiul Alam (SUCOIC), M A Hannan (WPOI), Nasir Saikh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.88%, while it was 86.77% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 59. Raghunathganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 244. In 2011 there were 203 polling stations.

EXTENT:

59. Raghunathganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Raghunathganj-II, 2. Nurpur GP of CDB Suti-I and 3. Maiya GP of CDB Lalgola. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Raghunathganj is 129 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raghunathganj is: 24°28’43.0"N 88°07’47.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Raghunathganj results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam