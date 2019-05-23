Raghunathpali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Raghunathpali Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME KJD -- -- Biswakarma Bag IND -- -- Jaya Krishna Mahanandia IND -- -- Mahendra Kumbhar IND -- -- Khetra Mohan Masant AAAP -- -- Anjali Bankra BJD -- -- Subrat Tarai NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Prasanta Kumar Sethi BSP -- -- Sunil Karua BJP -- -- Jagabandhu Behera

11. Raghunathpali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Urban constituency has 1,74,787 voters of which 89,274 are male and 85,513 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Raghunathpali , recorded a voter turnout of 61.8%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 64.36% and in 2009, 51.4% of Raghunathpali 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Subrat Tarai of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 16,041 votes which was 15.18% of the total votes polled. Subrat Tarai polled a total of 1,05,640 (45.19%) votes.BJD's Subrat Tarai won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18171 (23.45%) votes. Subrat Tarai polled 77,501 which was 45.19% of the total votes polled.Raghunathpali went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रघुनाथपाली (Hindi), রঘুনাথপল্লী (Bangla), ரகுனத்பாலி (Tamil), and రఘునాథ్‌పల్లి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam)