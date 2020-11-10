Raghunathpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Raghunathpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Raghunathpur (रघुनाथपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Siwan district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Siwan. Raghunathpur is part of 18. Siwan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.45%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,94,362 eligible electors, of which 1,50,111 were male, 1,43,260 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raghunathpur in 2020 is =CP110/CM110*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,65,711 eligible electors, of which 1,41,182 were male, 1,24,519 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,830 eligible electors, of which 1,12,204 were male, 96,626 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raghunathpur in 2015 was 442. In 2010, there were 230.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Harishankar Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Manoj Kumar Singh of BJP by a margin of 10,622 votes which was 7.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 41.98% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vikram Kunwar of BJP won in this seat defeating Amar Nath Yadav of CPIMLL by a margin of 15,112 votes which was 14.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.34% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 108. Raghunathpur Assembly segment of Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kavita Singh won the Siwan Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Siwan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Raghunathpur are: Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh (BJP), Amarnath Yadav (CPIMLL), Anand Kumar Singh (JMBP), Bebi Pandey (BLNP), Rama Ganesh Shyam (SBSP), Shailendra Kumar Yadav (JAPL), Ajeet Kumar Alias Bihari Lal (IND), Kaushlendra Singh Alias K.K. Singh (IND), Rajesh Giri (IND), Rohit Kumar Anurag Alias Bhola Ji (IND), Laichi Bansafor (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.26%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.78%, while it was 49.56% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 287 polling stations in 108. Raghunathpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 255. In 2010 there were 207 polling stations.

Extent:

108. Raghunathpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Siwan district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Hussainganj and Raghunathpur; Gram Panchayats Shekpura, Piyaur, Aranda, Gayghat and Usari Bujurg of Hasanpura Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Siwan.

Raghunathpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Raghunathpur is 253.97 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Raghunathpur is: 26°07'35.0"N 84°08'53.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Raghunathpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.