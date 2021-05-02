Raghunathpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

246. Raghunathpur (रघुनाथपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Dhanbad District). Raghunathpur is part of 36. Bankura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,59,018 eligible electors, of which 1,31,830 were male, 1,27,186 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raghunathpur in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,34,336 eligible electors, of which 1,21,932 were male, 1,12,402 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,409 eligible electors, of which 1,05,655 were male, 92,754 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raghunathpur in 2016 was 136. In 2011, there were 66.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Purna Chandra Bauri of TMC won in this seat by defeating Satyanarayan Bauri of CPIM by a margin of 16,142 votes which was 8.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Purna Chandra Bauri of TMC won in this seat defeating Dipali Bauri of CPIM by a margin of 12,743 votes which was 7.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 246. Raghunathpur Assembly segment of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bankura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bankura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Raghunathpur are: Ganesh Bouri (CPIM), Bouri Parimal (BSP), Bouri Hazari (TMC), Vivekananda Bauri (BJP), Pashupati Roy (SUCOIC), Mihir Bauri (IND), Sumanta Bouri (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.31%, while it was 81.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 359 polling stations in 246. Raghunathpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 249 polling stations.

EXTENT:

246. Raghunathpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Raghunathpur-I, 2. Raghunathpur (M), 3. CDB Neturia and 4. CDB Santuri. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Raghunathpur is 546 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raghunathpur is: 23°35’05.6"N 86°45’31.0"E.

