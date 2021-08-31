Raghuraj Pratap to Blow Poll Bugle from Ayodhya Today, Denies Merger of His Outfit Jansatta Dal

Lucknow: With less than six months remaining in the announcement of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, all political parties planning their election strategies.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, MLA from Kunda seat of Pratapgarh who had formed his own political outfit Jansatta Dal, will be starting his political campaign after visiting Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Preparations for the election campaign of Raghuraj Pratap, popularly known as Raja Bhaiyya, have begun and his Sankalp Yatra will start from Beti Mahal in Kunda today. Raja Bhaiya will reach Ayodhya and after ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, he will start his yatra. This journey will go through Pratapgarh via Sultanpur and Ayodhya.

“After the darshan of Ram Lalla and worship at Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya, the state-wide yatra will start. Whatever work I did in my life was done with the blessings of Lord Shri Ram. That’s why we are going to Ayodhya,” he said.

The Kunda MLA also claimed that Jansata Dal will not merge with any political party. “Coalition can happen but no merger will take place. We will let you know as soon as something like this happens. You should wait a little to know whether there is an alliance with any party or not, everything will be in front of you.” Raghuraj Pratap Singh said that he would seek the blessings of the people to strengthen his party by going among the people through Jan Seva Sankalp Yatra.

The assembly elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year. Various political parties including BJP, SP, BSP and Congress have also started their preparations. Discussions and negotiations are going on between political parties for alliances and election strategies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here