Raha Candidate List: Key Contests in Raha Assembly Constituency of Assam

Raha Assembly constituency in Nagaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Raha seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dimbeswar Das of BJP won from this seat beating Sashi Kanta Das of INC by a margin of 33,074 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pijush Hazarika of INC won from this this constituency defeating Guneswar Das of AIUDF by a margin of 17,983 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Raha Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Raha (SC) constituency are: Bishnu Das of AGP, Sashi Kanta Das of CONG, Utpal Baniya of AJP