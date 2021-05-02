Raha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

82. Raha (राहा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Nagaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Raha is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.78%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,20,889 eligible electors, of which 1,12,484 were male, 1,08,401 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raha in 2021 is 964.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,89,298 eligible electors, of which 98,522 were male, 90,776 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,707 eligible electors, of which 87,547 were male, 84,160 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raha in 2016 was 648. In 2011, there were 616.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Dimbeswar Das of BJP won in this seat by defeating Sashi Kanta Das of INC by a margin of 33,074 votes which was 20.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.6% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pijush Hazarika of INC won in this seat defeating Guneswar Das of AIUDF by a margin of 17,983 votes which was 13.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 82. Raha Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Raha are: Bishnu Das (AGP), Sashi Kanta Das (INC), Utpal Bania (AJP), Moni Das (JP), Guneswar Das (IND), Chitralekha Das (IND), Rubul Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.39%, while it was 75.55% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 82. Raha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 215. In 2011 there were 199 polling stations.

EXTENT:

82. Raha constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagaon district of Assam: Raha thana (excluding Barapujia mouza); and Kampur thana (excluding Kampur mouza) in Nowgong sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagaon.

The total area covered by Raha is 589 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raha is: 26°09’26.6"N 92°34’39.4"E.

