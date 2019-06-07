Rahul Attacks Modi, Says Will Combat Intolerance Spread by BJP With Love

Malappuram: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his roadshow in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Friday said the hatred and intolerance spread by the BJP will be dealt with love and affection.

In the massive roadshow to thank voters for electing him with a massive majority, Gandhi said his party will emerge as a strong Opposition and defend the poor.

"Modi might have so much money. He might have media by his side... He might have rich friends with him but the Congress party will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP," Gandhi said.

"The hatred intolerance created by BJP and Modi will be dealt by the Congress party with love and affection," he added.

Gandhi said he looked forward to represent the people of his constituency to build a better Wayanad.

Braving heavy rains, the Congress chief took out a roadshow in his constituency, spread over in the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, thanking voters for electing him with a massive majority.

On a three-day thanksgiving visit, Gandhi, who travelled in a special open vehicle along with state Congress leaders, criss-crossed through the narrow lanes of various Assembly constituencies in the district and waved to the huge crowd.

As the crowd became uncontrollable, the police personnel cordoned off the area around the open truck with a rope and ran along with the truck.

During the roadshow, Gandhi alighted from the vehicle and went to a nearby shop to have tea, taking the security personnel by surprise. Congress leaders also accompanied him.

Thousands, including women and children, braved the downpour to catch a glimpse of the leader who arrived in the high range constituency on a three-day tour for the ceremonial thanksgiving to the electorate.

This is the first time that the AICC chief is visiting his constituency after he was voted to the Lok Sabha with a majority of over 4.31 lakh votes.

Gandhi, who also contested from his pocket borough of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, had lost to Union Minister Smrithi Irani.

A large number of people could be seen patiently waiting for hours for Gandhi on either side of the water-logged roads and on the terrace and balconies of nearby buildings to welcome their new MP.

As the vehicle carrying the Congress president inched its way through the crowded road, frenzied party workers literally danced waving tri-colour flags and posters with the pictures of their party chief, chanting "we are with you."

Beating drums, they also greeted him shouting "Rahul, Rahul."

The green flags of the Indian Union Muslim League, a coalition partner of the opposition Congress-led UDF, could also be seen fluttering in the crowd.

The roadshow put the security personnel in a tizzy as the district is considered to be a naxal-infested area.

A heavy security blanket by the SPG, anti-naxal squad and the Kerala police was in place as part of the VVIP visit.

Gandhi, accompanied by State Congress leaders Mullappally Ramachandran, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA A P Anil Kumar, among others, was seen waving at the crowd from a vehicle, with a roof but open on all sides.

"I will fight for the people of Wayanad. I will take up the issues of Wayanad inside and outside Parliament. I will work for the constituency, work with you, listen to you. I will speak for the people of Wayanad. Thank you for all the love and affection shown towards me," Gandhi told the crowd that surrounded the vehicle.

He said even though he is a Congress man, he will work beyond politics, and for people from all walks of life.

Gandhi said since he is an MP of Kerala, he will raise issues not only of Wayanad but also of the people of the entire state in and outside Parliament.

After the last reception at Areekode in the constituency, Gandhi travelled to Kalpetta in Wayanad district through road for an overnight stay.

He was accorded reception at Wandoor Assembly constituency first and then at Nilambur.

The Congress president arrived at Kozhikode airport in the afternoon and is scheduled to participate in at least 15 public receptions across the constituency, spread over in the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, in the next two days.

Thousands of party workers and leaders were at the airport to receive Gandhi, who is attending the first public function after the party's drubbing in the general elections.

The Congress chief had a meeting with senior UDF leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and P K Kunhalikutty.

A senior Congress leader from the constituency told PTI that Gandhi's visit will be a morale booster for the party workers to fight the Assembly bypolls.

Gandhi will be accorded receptions at Kalpetta, Kambalkadu, Panamaram, Mananthavadi, Pulpally and Sultan Batheri and will also attend a roadshow in Kozhikode Assembly constituency on June 9, before leaving for Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi tweeted, "I will be in Wayanad, Kerala, starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next three days."