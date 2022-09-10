Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress leader has gone out on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ wearing a “foreign brand T-shirt”. Addressing the Rajasthan BJP’s booth functionaries, the senior BJP leader also said that Gandhi had once said India is not a nation and is now out to “unite” the country.

The BJP recently claimed that Gandhi was wearing a designer T-shirt priced over Rs 40,000 during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Shah also said that the Wayanad MP needs to study the country’s history first. “I want to remind Rahul baba and Congressmen about his speech given in Parliament. Rahul Baba had said India is not a nation at all. Rahul Baba, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives. Rahul Gandhi has gone to connect Bharat, but I think that he needs to study Indian history,” Shah said.

#WATCH | “Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi) is going on Bharat Jodo yatra wearing a foreign t-shirt… He needs to read India’s history before going on the Yatra,” says Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a BJP workers gathering in Jodhpur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/88SFN72fRb — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

Shah said the Congress cannot work for development of the country as “it only works for appeasement and vote bank politics”.

Earlier, the BJP slammed the Congress leader over a video that is now viral on social media that captures a conversation between George Ponniah – a pastor in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari and Rahul Gandhi. In the video the pastor is seen terming Jesus the “only real god”.

Several BJP leaders including the spokesperson of the Party, Shehzad Poonawalla shared the clip where is the pastor is seen answering Rahul Gandhi’s questions about who Jesus was. The Pastor says, “Jesus is the real god who revels himself in the human form unlike other Shakti or powers.”

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh responded to the allegations made by BJP and said, “Its a completely bogus video. This is all just BJP Propaganda. We are doing Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP is busy dividing while Congress Unites. BJP Rejects India’s diversity while congress unites India.”

During ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi will walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over the course of 150 days. This is one of the party’s massive community outreach programs in recent decades. The 3,500 km long padyatra will pass through 12 States and two Union Territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir in about five months.

(with PTI inputs)

