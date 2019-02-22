LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Prime Time Minister' Continued Photoshoot Hours After Pulwama Attack, Says Rahul Gandhi

Stating that the Congress chief might have known about the suicide attack in advance, the BJP called the Rahul Gandhi's tweet fake and urged him to stop misleading the nation over the attack.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Prime Time Minister' Continued Photoshoot Hours After Pulwama Attack, Says Rahul Gandhi
The photo tweeted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Credit: Twitter @RahulGandhi)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the "prime time minister" continued shooting for a film till even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came in.

There was an ocean of pain in the country's hearts and in the homes of martyrs and he was smiling and doing a photoshoot in the waters, Gandhi said on Twitter with the hashtag 'PhotoShootSarkar'.

"Even after three hours of the news of the 40 jawans being martyred in the Pulwama terror strike, the prime time minister continued with a film shooting," the Congress president tweeted in Hindi.




Meanwhile, the BJP called the tweet fake and urged Gandhi to stop misleading the nation over the attack. Stating that the Congress chief might have known about the suicide attack in advance, the saffron party asked him to try a better stunt in which the sacrifice of soldiers weren't involved.




On Thursday, the Congress cited media reports to allege that Modi continued shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14 for "self propagation", and stayed put till the evening despite the attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the afternoon that day.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, said the Prime Minister continued to "have tea and samosas at 7pm in a PWD guest house when every single Indian household didn't eat food (that day)".

BSP chief Mayawati also lashed out at the ruling regime for washing off its hands by claiming that the armed forces have been given a free hand to avenge the killings of the CRPF personnel in the Pulwama attack.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram