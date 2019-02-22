'Prime Time Minister' Continued Photoshoot Hours After Pulwama Attack, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation.

Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening.

Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn’t involved. https://t.co/qiAhUKrNdg — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2019

Modi govt attempt to escape its responsibility against gruesome Pulwama terror attack is not correct. Jumlebazi like gave free hand to army & blood is boiling etc not satisfying masses who are deep hurt & anguished over shahadat of 50 jawans. Country awaits Centre doing its duty. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) 22 February 2019

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the "prime time minister" continued shooting for a film till even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came in.There was an ocean of pain in the country's hearts and in the homes of martyrs and he was smiling and doing a photoshoot in the waters, Gandhi said on Twitter with the hashtag 'PhotoShootSarkar'."Even after three hours of the news of the 40 jawans being martyred in the Pulwama terror strike, the prime time minister continued with a film shooting," the Congress president tweeted in Hindi.Meanwhile, the BJP called the tweet fake and urged Gandhi to stop misleading the nation over the attack. Stating that the Congress chief might have known about the suicide attack in advance, the saffron party asked him to try a better stunt in which the sacrifice of soldiers weren't involved.On Thursday, the Congress cited media reports to allege that Modi continued shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14 for "self propagation", and stayed put till the evening despite the attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the afternoon that day.Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, said the Prime Minister continued to "have tea and samosas at 7pm in a PWD guest house when every single Indian household didn't eat food (that day)".BSP chief Mayawati also lashed out at the ruling regime for washing off its hands by claiming that the armed forces have been given a free hand to avenge the killings of the CRPF personnel in the Pulwama attack.