'Prime Time Minister' Continued Photoshoot Hours After Pulwama Attack, Says Rahul Gandhi
Stating that the Congress chief might have known about the suicide attack in advance, the BJP called the Rahul Gandhi's tweet fake and urged him to stop misleading the nation over the attack.
The photo tweeted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Credit: Twitter @RahulGandhi)
There was an ocean of pain in the country's hearts and in the homes of martyrs and he was smiling and doing a photoshoot in the waters, Gandhi said on Twitter with the hashtag 'PhotoShootSarkar'.
"Even after three hours of the news of the 40 jawans being martyred in the Pulwama terror strike, the prime time minister continued with a film shooting," the Congress president tweeted in Hindi.
पुलवामा में 40 जवानों की शहादत की खबर के तीन घंटे बाद भी ‘प्राइम टाइम मिनिस्टर’ फिल्म शूटिंग करते रहे।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 22, 2019
देश के दिल व शहीदों के घरों में दर्द का दरिया उमड़ा था और वे हँसते हुए दरिया में फोटोशूट पर थे।#PhotoShootSarkar pic.twitter.com/OMY7GezsZN
Meanwhile, the BJP called the tweet fake and urged Gandhi to stop misleading the nation over the attack. Stating that the Congress chief might have known about the suicide attack in advance, the saffron party asked him to try a better stunt in which the sacrifice of soldiers weren't involved.
Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation.— BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2019
Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening.
Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn’t involved. https://t.co/qiAhUKrNdg
On Thursday, the Congress cited media reports to allege that Modi continued shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14 for "self propagation", and stayed put till the evening despite the attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the afternoon that day.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, said the Prime Minister continued to "have tea and samosas at 7pm in a PWD guest house when every single Indian household didn't eat food (that day)".
BSP chief Mayawati also lashed out at the ruling regime for washing off its hands by claiming that the armed forces have been given a free hand to avenge the killings of the CRPF personnel in the Pulwama attack.
Modi govt attempt to escape its responsibility against gruesome Pulwama terror attack is not correct. Jumlebazi like gave free hand to army & blood is boiling etc not satisfying masses who are deep hurt & anguished over shahadat of 50 jawans. Country awaits Centre doing its duty.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) 22 February 2019
