English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Didn't Contest from Karnataka Fearing 'Revenge' from Gowda, Says PM Modi
PM Modi said though the Congress party has an understanding with the JDS in Karnataka, the Congress president chose Kerela fearing a defeat in the Karnataka if Gowda happened to bring back old rivalries.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka fearing revenge by coalition partner JDS' supremo HD Deve Gowda for being 'backstabbed' by Sonia Gandhi when he was removed as prime minister.
Addressing a rally here, he said the only vision and agenda of the Congress was "Modi Hatao" (remove Modi), which was also shared by the partners of "Mahamilavat", a derisive reference to the "grand alliance" of opposition parties.
Modi said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has become a "punching bag" for the Congress.
He said though the Congress was sharing power with JDS in the state, Gandhi preferred Kerala for his second seat beside the traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh rather than Karnataka.
Modi claimed this was because the Congress feared that Gowda might take revenge over former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi "backstabbing" him when he was removed as Prime
Minister heading the United Front government in 1996.
He also said one could imagine the plight of the Congress today when its president's existing seat itself was in danger, referring to Rahul Gandhi contesting from the
second seat of Wayanad in Kerala.
Addressing a rally here, he said the only vision and agenda of the Congress was "Modi Hatao" (remove Modi), which was also shared by the partners of "Mahamilavat", a derisive reference to the "grand alliance" of opposition parties.
Modi said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has become a "punching bag" for the Congress.
He said though the Congress was sharing power with JDS in the state, Gandhi preferred Kerala for his second seat beside the traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh rather than Karnataka.
Modi claimed this was because the Congress feared that Gowda might take revenge over former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi "backstabbing" him when he was removed as Prime
Minister heading the United Front government in 1996.
He also said one could imagine the plight of the Congress today when its president's existing seat itself was in danger, referring to Rahul Gandhi contesting from the
second seat of Wayanad in Kerala.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outraged Many
- Priyanka Chopra's Fans Sing 'Desi Girl' as She Exits Nick Jonas' Concert
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Cars and Credit Cards
- Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Got 'Pretty Teary-Eyed' on Last Day of Film Shoot
- India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results