Rahul Frustrated as Congress 'Moneybags' Failed to Form Govt in Meghalaya: BJP

The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks accusing it of "usurping" power in Meghalaya, saying the Congress president was "desperate" as his party's "moneybags" had failed to deliver a government in the state.Breaking his silence on the defeat in three northeast states, Gandhi said the Congress was committed to winning back the people's trust and hit out at the BJP, accusing it of "usurping" power through proxy in Meghalaya.Responding to Gandhi's accusation, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted, "Rahulbhai, You never seem to learn lessons. In Meghalaya, people have rejected the Congress and gave a mandate for anti-Congress govt.""We understand your desperation as you shrink in political space and face the prospect of being reduced to power only in Puducherry," he said.The Congress, despite being the single largest party in Meghalaya, was unable to stich up an alliance and failed to form the government in the state.The National People's Party-led alliance which includes the BJP, United Democratic Party (UDP), the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) , People's Democratic Front (PDF), and an independent, has been invited by the governor to form the government."We understand your frustration RahulG. Congress party's moneybags and the architects of infamous 'Cash for Votes' scandal whom you dispatched to Meghalaya have failed to deliver a govt to you in Meghalaya. In New India, Congress's old corrupt ways won't succeed. Think better!!," Rao said.