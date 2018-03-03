GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
If Amit Shah is a PG Student of Politics, Rahul is in Nursery: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma was in the Congress for nearly two decades and a minister in the then Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments for nearly 15 years before joining the BJP in 2015.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
If Amit Shah is a PG Student of Politics, Rahul is in Nursery: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chairman of North East Democratic Alliance, a coalition of BJP and north east regional parties and Assam Finance minister had earlier tweeted "BJP and IPFT are now inching closer for a formal alliance in Tripura". (File Photo)
Agartala: If BJP chief Amit Shah is a student of post graduation then Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday while comparing the two leaders'capability in politics.

Sarma was in the Congress for nearly two decades and a minister in the then Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments for nearly 15 years before joining the BJP in 2015.

"I would say, if Amit Shah is a student of post graduate in politics, Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class," he told reporters here when asked to compare Shah and Gandhi's style of functioning.

After the Assam Assembly elections in 2016, he became education and health minister in Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's BJP-led government in the state.

Sarma had earlier also criticised Rahul for his style of functioning alleging the Congress president was not a serious politician and "he was busy feeding his dog" when the Assam's then Congress government, where he was part, wanted to discuss urgent issues of the state.

Live TV

