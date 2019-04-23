Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Again Refers to BJP Chief Amit Shah As 'Murder Accused'

Reacting to Gandhi’s comments, the BJP president said the case registered against him was 'false'.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Again Refers to BJP Chief Amit Shah As 'Murder Accused'
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Bhopal: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sparked a political controversy by referring to his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterpart Amit Shah as a “murder accused” during an election rally in Jabalpur.

The comments came on a day when the Supreme Court slapped a contempt notice on Gandhi for wrongly attributing his remark on the Rafale deal to the top court.

This is not the first time that Gandhi has referred to Shah as a “murder accused”.

The BJP last month had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura against Gandhi for allegedly referring to Shah as a “murder accused” at a rally in Khumulwng in Tripura.

In May 2018, in an apparent reference to the accusation that Shah once faced for his alleged involvement in the killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh in 2005, Gandhi had said, “People in India forget that the President of BJP is a murder accused. That's the truth. The party that talks about honesty and decency has a person who has been accused of murder as President.”

Shah was discharged in the case in 2014. In 2016, the apex court also turned down demands that the BJP president be probed again.

Reacting to Gandhi’s comments, Shah said the case registered against him was “false”.

"The gist of the judgement is it was a politically motivated case and there is no evidence in this case. I don't want to comment much on Rahul Gandhi's legal knowledge,” Shah added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram