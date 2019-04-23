English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Again Refers to BJP Chief Amit Shah As 'Murder Accused'
Reacting to Gandhi’s comments, the BJP president said the case registered against him was 'false'.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Bhopal: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sparked a political controversy by referring to his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterpart Amit Shah as a “murder accused” during an election rally in Jabalpur.
The comments came on a day when the Supreme Court slapped a contempt notice on Gandhi for wrongly attributing his remark on the Rafale deal to the top court.
This is not the first time that Gandhi has referred to Shah as a “murder accused”.
The BJP last month had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura against Gandhi for allegedly referring to Shah as a “murder accused” at a rally in Khumulwng in Tripura.
In May 2018, in an apparent reference to the accusation that Shah once faced for his alleged involvement in the killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh in 2005, Gandhi had said, “People in India forget that the President of BJP is a murder accused. That's the truth. The party that talks about honesty and decency has a person who has been accused of murder as President.”
Shah was discharged in the case in 2014. In 2016, the apex court also turned down demands that the BJP president be probed again.
Reacting to Gandhi’s comments, Shah said the case registered against him was “false”.
"The gist of the judgement is it was a politically motivated case and there is no evidence in this case. I don't want to comment much on Rahul Gandhi's legal knowledge,” Shah added.
The comments came on a day when the Supreme Court slapped a contempt notice on Gandhi for wrongly attributing his remark on the Rafale deal to the top court.
This is not the first time that Gandhi has referred to Shah as a “murder accused”.
The BJP last month had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura against Gandhi for allegedly referring to Shah as a “murder accused” at a rally in Khumulwng in Tripura.
In May 2018, in an apparent reference to the accusation that Shah once faced for his alleged involvement in the killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh in 2005, Gandhi had said, “People in India forget that the President of BJP is a murder accused. That's the truth. The party that talks about honesty and decency has a person who has been accused of murder as President.”
Shah was discharged in the case in 2014. In 2016, the apex court also turned down demands that the BJP president be probed again.
Reacting to Gandhi’s comments, Shah said the case registered against him was “false”.
"The gist of the judgement is it was a politically motivated case and there is no evidence in this case. I don't want to comment much on Rahul Gandhi's legal knowledge,” Shah added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Showers Praise on Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan Enthralled by Bharat Trailer
- An Indian YouTuber Travelled to UK to Watch PewDiePie's Deleted Diss Track
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results