Rahul Gandhi Appoints Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh as General Secretary of Mahila Congress

The MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli Sadar seat, Aditi Singh has been named as the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress by Rahul Gandhi.A release issued by AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced the appointment.News18 had published a report in March this year signalling that Aditi Singh can be a given a crucial role in the new team constituted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.Aditi Singh, who is in Israel currently on an official tour, spoke to News18 over phone and expressed her gratitude towards Congress leadership.Speaking News18 from Israel, Aditi Singh said, “I am thankful to the party leadership for giving me this new role. I am happy that my seniors, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have faith in me. I am also thankful to All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev for picking me for such an important post.”“A lot of work needs to be done for the women of the country. Being a woman myself, I can understand their problems. My aim will be to work for the education of women,” she said a day before her return to India.A Masters in Management Studies from Duke University, USA, Aditi came back to India to take the baton over from father Akhilesh Singh, the five-time MLA from Raebareli.Aditi, who is considered to be close to Priyanka Gandhi, won the Raebareli seat with a margin of approximately 90,000 votes in the 2017 UP State Assembly Elections.Aditi also enjoys a huge following on social media. She fought elections after her father Akhilesh Singh took ill.