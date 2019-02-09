LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Appoints Sachin Rao as AICC In-charge of 'Training' and 'Sandesh'

The Congress website states that Rao is an MBA in corporate strategy and international business from Michigan Business School.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Appoints Sachin Rao as AICC In-charge of 'Training' and 'Sandesh'
File pic of Sachin Rao
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi appointed Sachin Rao as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of "training" and "Sandesh".

Among other works, Sandesh department of the Congress takes out a magazine detailing party work.

According to the party's website, Rao is a "strategic advisor to Rahul Gandhi's team". He manages the Youth Congress and organisational set-ups at National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the party, the website states.

"Rahul Gandhi has approved the proposal for the appointment of Sachin Rao as AICC in-charge of training and Sandesh," according to a press statement.

The Congress website states that Rao is an MBA in corporate strategy and international business from Michigan Business School.

Gandhi has also "approved the proposal of reinstating Shanthaveera Naik as the Chairman of Karnataka PCC Unorganised Workers Congress in place of Byappanahalli D Ramesh," according to another press statement.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram