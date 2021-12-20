Rahul Gandhi Asks Reporter 'Do You Work for the Govt?'; BJP Calls Him 'Entitled Brat, Shoots the Messenger'

BJP IT cell in-charge and co-in charge of the party in West Bengal Amit Malviya attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling him an ‘entitled brat’ and accused the Congress party of disrupting the Parliament.

Malviya’s statement comes in response to Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with a reporter at the Parliament earlier today. The Congress leader could be heard repeatedly saying to the journalist, “Do you work for the government?"

Rahul Gandhi, the entitled brat, shoots the messenger when asked about opposition disrupting Parliament.Government asked opposition parties to come for a discussion, but Congress among others, didn’t turn up. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are incapable of discussion, hence disrupt. pic.twitter.com/hrHcPTct51 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 20, 2021

“Rahul Gandhi, the entitled brat, shoots the messenger when asked about opposition disrupting Parliament,” Malviya said in a Twitter post, while sharing the video of the interaction.

“Government asked opposition parties to come for a discussion, but Congress among others, didn’t turn up. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are incapable of discussion, hence disrupt,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi shared the one-minute video of the interaction, where the reporter can be heard asking to the Congress leader to respond to the government’s claim that a discussion cannot be held in the Parliament since the House was not in order.

“Do you work for the government," Rahul Gandhi asks repeatedly. “It is the job of the government and not the Opposition to keep the House in order," he added.

What kind of government is this that it does not know how to handle Parliament? They cannot stop our voice in raising issues like price rise, Lakhimpur, MSP, Ladakh, Pegasus and suspended MPs. If you have the courage, allow the discussion to take place," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Opposition parties earlier did not attend a meeting convened by the government to end the standoff over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members, as none of the opposition leaders attended. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed concern and disappointment over no resolution being worked out over the issue of suspensions.

Gandhi earlier gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha seeking grant of statehood to Ladakh and grazing rights to the people living in border areas of Ladakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.