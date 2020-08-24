POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government Over Alleged Rise in Unemployment

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over alleged rise in unemployment. In a tweet, he also tagged a media report which claimed that about seven lakh people registered for employment in a week on a government portal, but only 691 got jobs.

Attacking the government, Gandhi said in his tweet in Hindi, "1 job, 1,000 unemployed. What has been done to the country." The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.

