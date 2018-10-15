'One Who Doesn't Wear Suit-boot is Not Bhai for Him': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi in Poll-bound MP

Launching the two-day election campaign in Gwalior-Chambal region, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal and PNB scam. He alleged that PM Modi disregards the poor but has close proximity to businessmen like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani."The prime minister does not have the courage to reply why the offset contract for the French aircraft was "snatched" from the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and instead, given to Anil Ambani's firm," he said.Further slamming PM Modi, the Congress president said that he addresses Mehul Choksi as Mehul bhai (brother), Nirav Modi as Nirav bhai and Anil Ambani as Anil bhai but never addresses a labourer, a poor and a farmer as bhai or hugs them. "There is no place for them in his heart. One who doesn't wear suit-boot is not a bhai for him," Gandhi said addressing a public gathering here in Madhya Pradesh.He charged the prime minister of not speaking when Dalits and minorities are attacked in Gujarat or on atrocities against women and the weaker sections.The PM had said before the 2014 polls that he wanted to be a "chowkidar" (guard), but only 15-20 industrialists of the country benefitted under his government, instead offarmers, he alleged."The prime minister let jeweller Nirav Modi escape with Rs 35,000 crore, which is equal to the entire budget of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)," Gandhi further charged. He was referring to the PNB banking fraud allegedly involving Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others.Firing a fresh salvo at PM Modi amid the furore over the multi-billion dollar Rafale jet deal, he alleged that the PM ensured the offset contract to Anil Ambani, "who owes Rs 45,000 crore to public sector banks"."The prime minister could not look me in the eye (during debate in Parliament). The PM gives speeches but no answers...he doesn't have the courage to reply as to why the contract was snatched from HAL and given to Anil Ambani."Led by the Congress, the Opposition parties have been attacking the Modi government alleging it is procuring 36 Rafale jets from France at an exorbitantly high cost. The Modi government has denied allegations of irregularities in Rafale deal and Anil Ambani, too, has dismissed the Congress's allegations that he got any undue benefit.Gandhi also accused Narendra Modi of "insulting every Indian by mocking the governance of other parties during 70 years, before the BJP-led NDA came to power. "From the Red Fort, Modi (during his Independence Day speech) said the country was sleeping before he took over as country's prime minister. This is not an insult to Congress leaders. This is insult of the country's people," Gandhi said.There was no infrastructure, road, rail line, university or college when the country got independence, he said. "Your (people's) ancestors, who worked hard to develop this country. This is an insult to farmers, labourers, youths, small traders and people who toiled hard to build this country. This is an insult to your mother and father," he told the gathering.Before addressing the rally, Gandhi performed puja at the prominent Peetambara Shakti Peeth in Datia district. With this visit, he became the third member of the Gandhi family to have worshiped at this shrine. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi has visited the revered temple thrice, while the late PM Rajiv Gandhi, too, went there once.Congress top brass, including Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath and Campaign Committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied Gandhi to the temple. Clad in traditional dhoti-kurta, Gandhi performed the puja amid chanting of mantras and prayed for "happiness and prosperity of the nation".The shaktipeeth situated on UP-MP border, is believed to be equipped with divine powers to help the devotees defeat their enemies. The temple sees devotees, including the high-profile ones, lining up for the 'anushthan' (religious rituals) daily.(With inputs from PTI)