Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Browses Phone During President's Address in Lok Sabha, Congress Says He Listened to Whatever was Necessary

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on the contrary, listened to approximately one-hour long speech of the President with full attention and even thumped the table in appreciation when the President mentioned about the Uri surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrike.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Browses Phone During President's Address in Lok Sabha, Congress Says He Listened to Whatever was Necessary
Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen using mobile phone during President Ram Nath Kovind's speech in Lok Sabha. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday landed in a fresh controversy for not paying attention to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Gandhi was busy browsing through his phone for over 20 minutes when Kovind was addressing the first joint sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha and even talked to other leaders.

Speaking to the media, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said Rahul Gandhi was listening to whatever was necessary.

On the contrary, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi listened to approximately one-hour long speech of the President with full attention and even thumped the table in appreciation when the entire Central Hall of Parliament broke into applause after the President mentioned about the Uri surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrike.

Rahul Gandhi, however, kept on browsing his mobile. He continued staring on the floor even after Sonia Gandhi seemed to nudge him not to do so.

Appealing for simultaneous parliamentary and Assembly elections, the President outlined the new Modi government's roadmap, saying it was determined to crush terrorism and Maoism.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram