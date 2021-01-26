'Violence is Not the Solution': Rahul Gandhi, Other Oppn Leaders After Clashes at Farmer Protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the scattered incidents of violence that broke out in Delhi as protesting farmers clashed with police in the national capital on Republic Day. "Violence is not the solution to any problem and sought repeal of the three farm laws in national interest," said Gandhi.

Gandhi took to Twitter to say that if anyone gets hurt the damage will be inflicted to the country, after violence broke out during the tractor parade by protesters against the new farm laws.

हिंसा किसी समस्या का हल नहीं है। चोट किसी को भी लगे, नुक़सान हमारे देश का ही होगा।देशहित के लिए कृषि-विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2021

Congress stalwart Shashi Tharoor, too, joined Gandhi to call out the violence and said that "On Republic Day, no flag but the sacred Tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort."

One of the protesting farmers on Tuesday climbed up one of the poles at the Red Fort and put a Nishan Sahib flag atop it.

"Most unfortunate. I have supported the farmers’ protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on #RepublicDay no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort (SIC), Tharoor's tweet read.

Reprobating the clash between the farmers and Delhi police, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill asked protesters to "follow the dharma of democracy".

Peace is the strength of any protest & gets weakened when you need to bank upon violence-urge both sides (protestors & police) to remain calm, follow the dharma of democracy because when lives are lost & national property is damaged then it is loss of entire Nation — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, BJP's Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir urged for peace. "Violence and vandalism will lead us nowhere. I urge everyone to maintain peace and honour agreements. Today is not the day for such chaos," he said.