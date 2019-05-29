English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Naveen Patnaik on Being Sworn in as Odisha CM for Fifth Term
Naveen Patnaik was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the Idco Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar today.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (AP)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Naveen Patnaik on being sworn in as Odisha chief minister for a record fifth term, hailing it as an incredible achievement.
Patnaik, who led his Biju Janata Dal to a landslide victory in the Assembly elections, took oath as the chief minister of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday.
"Congratulations to Naveen Patnaikji on being sworn in as CM of Odisha for a record 5th term. This is indeed an incredible achievement. My best wishes to him and to the people of Odisha. My best wishes to him and to the people of Odisha," Gandhi tweeted.
Patnaik was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the Idco Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.
Twenty newly-elected BJD MLAs also took oath as ministers, including 11 of Cabinet rank, at the swearing-in ceremony attended by a host of dignitaries.
