English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Considering Second Seat Reflects Congress's Strength in UP: SP
The SP with its limited strength in West Bengal will extend its support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in its fight to politically wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a rally (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kolkata: The Samajwadi Party Monday said reports suggesting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi might contest from another seat besides Amethi reflect the "real picture" of that party's strength in Uttar Pradesh.
The SP with its limited strength in West Bengal will extend its support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in its fight to politically wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.
"We have left two seats for Congress in Uttar Pradesh and three seats for Rashtriya Lok Dal (of Chaudhary Ajit Singh). But the Congress has decided to fight in 73 seats of the state. We would like them to put up a good fight," Nanda said while addressing a press conference here.
At 80, Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Lok Sabha seats polling for which will take place in seven phases.
"We have heard that Congress president, apart from his seat of Amethi in UP would also contest the election in other states such as Karnataka or Kerala. This shows the real picture of Congress's organisational strength in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
Defending the decision to leave only two seats for the Congress in UP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Nanda said in the 2017 state assembly polls, his party had forged an alliance with the Congress but it had failed to make any impact.
The Samajwadi Party has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), besides the RLD.
"The SP-BSP-RLD alliance will sweep UP. BJP's march will be halted in the state this time. Our alliance (SP-BSP), which is a result of demand of the masses will win more than 60 seats in UP," he claimed.
"In West Bengal we will extend our support to Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in her fight against BJP as she is the most credible secular force against BJP in Bengal," Nanda added.
"Only Mamata Banerjee can defeat BJP in West Bengal. That is why we will hold rallies in TMC's support in the state," he added.
The SP with its limited strength in West Bengal will extend its support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in its fight to politically wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.
"We have left two seats for Congress in Uttar Pradesh and three seats for Rashtriya Lok Dal (of Chaudhary Ajit Singh). But the Congress has decided to fight in 73 seats of the state. We would like them to put up a good fight," Nanda said while addressing a press conference here.
At 80, Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Lok Sabha seats polling for which will take place in seven phases.
"We have heard that Congress president, apart from his seat of Amethi in UP would also contest the election in other states such as Karnataka or Kerala. This shows the real picture of Congress's organisational strength in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
Defending the decision to leave only two seats for the Congress in UP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Nanda said in the 2017 state assembly polls, his party had forged an alliance with the Congress but it had failed to make any impact.
The Samajwadi Party has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), besides the RLD.
"The SP-BSP-RLD alliance will sweep UP. BJP's march will be halted in the state this time. Our alliance (SP-BSP), which is a result of demand of the masses will win more than 60 seats in UP," he claimed.
"In West Bengal we will extend our support to Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in her fight against BJP as she is the most credible secular force against BJP in Bengal," Nanda added.
"Only Mamata Banerjee can defeat BJP in West Bengal. That is why we will hold rallies in TMC's support in the state," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per Target
- YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive Hollywood Shows: Report
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
- 'Out or Not Out?': ICC Turns Third Umpire to Confused Gully Cricketers in Pakistan
- PM Narendra Modi’s Picture on Air India Boarding Pass Under Criticism on Social Media
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results