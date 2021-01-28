Rahul Gandhi Continues to Attack Centre on Agri Legislations, Claims Ryots Not Aware of Details

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued to attack the Centre over the three farm laws and claimed most farmers were not aware of details of the bills and if they did, there would have been an agitation throughout the country. Referring to the contentious central farm laws, he said it was the "latest deadly assault" on the farmers.

A day after violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, Gandhi had appealed to the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday to repeal, what he claimed were, "anti-agriculture" laws. "Most of the farmers are not aware of the details of the farm bills. Because if they did, there would have been an agitation throughout the country," he said, addressing a UDF convention on Thursday at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala.