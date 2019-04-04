Rahul Gandhi Declares Assets Worth Rs 15.9 Crore, Jump of 69% in 5 Years

The value of Rahul Gandhi's assets have increased to Rs 15.9 crores in the last five years, the affidavit filed by the Congress chief along with the nomination papers in Kerala’s Wayanad has shown.The poll affidavit shows that Gandhi’s net worth has increased by roughly 69 per cent. In 2014, he had declared total assets worth Rs 9.4 croreThe Congress chief’s affidavit disclosed that the total value of his real estate assets has increased from Rs 1.32 crore in 2014 to Rs 10.08 crore in 2019.His movable assets, on the other hand, have decreased from Rs 8.07 crore to Rs 5.8 crores, a lion’s share of which – Rs 5.19 crore - is in mutual funds. The cash on hand he has declared to be just Rs 40,000.The major differences in immovable and movable assets is largely because he had declared an advance of Rs 6.89 crore for purchase of property, while he has declared he owns two commercial offices in Gurugram worth Rs 8.75 crore this time around.The Congress president has also declared five criminal complaints against him – four of which are for defamation of BJP and RSS members. The fifth case is related to cheating and criminal breach of trust in the National Herald case. However, an FIR has not been filed in any of the cases so far.The BJP had said recently that it will keep a "telescopic view" on Gandhi's election affidavit and alleged that the rise in his income between 2004 and 2014 was through illegal means as he has no “ostensible source of income”.BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra went on to allege that the rise in Gandhi's income "by and large, is profiteering from scams, dubious deals" and charged him with hiding facts from his election affidavits.