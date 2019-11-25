Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi Decries 'Murder of Democracy in Maha' in Lok Sabha as Cong Holds Protests Outside Parliament

Led by Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders like Anand Sharma and Adheer Choudhury raised slogans and held placards outside Parliament criticising the BJP

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

New Delhi: Democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha on Monday while her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form a government in Maharashtra along with the NCP.

He made these remarks during Question Hour when Speaker Om Birla told him to ask a supplementary. "There is no question of asking question (in Question Hour) today. Democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra," he said.

Echoing his statements and calling the midnight coup in which the BJP sought to form a government with Ajit Pawar a "murder of democracy", Congress leaders like Anand Sharma and Adheer Choudhury raised slogans and held placards criticising the BJP. The protest was held in Parliament premises.

Government formation in Maharashtra has come under the Supreme Court's scrutiny with the Centre being asked to produce before the court letters of the Governor inviting Fadnavis as well as the communication of the BJP leader staking his claim.

After Fadnavis returned as the chief minister on Saturday, the Shiv Sena claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has a support of 165 MLAs and can comfortably prove its majority in the Assembly.

The BJP has claimed that Fadnavis had the support of 170 MLAs. The majority mark in a House of 288 is 145.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
