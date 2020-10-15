Rahul Gandhi Denied Clearance for Online Inauguration of School Building in Wayanad

In Kerala, politics comes first and then comes everything else. This was again evident on Thursday when a planned online inauguration of a school building by Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi failed to take place.

Speaking to IANS, Wayanad district Congress committee president I C Balakrishnan said the inauguration of a new school building at the State-run Munderi School built at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore, scheduled for 10.15 a.m by Gandhi did not happen as the district administration didn't give it clearance.

"70 per cent of the funds for this new school building came under the Central allocation and the rest came from the state government. The local body at the location is ruled by the Left and its chairperson wrote to Gandhi and asked for his time. Gandhi said he will be able to do it on October 15 and it was fixed," said Balakrishnan.

"But the district administration called him up and said that since protocols have to be followed and the State Education Minister and others have to be informed, it has to be cancelled. We had no other option but to call off all the arrangements made by the school Parents Teachers Association," added Balakrishnan, who is also a Congress legislator from the district.

The local Congress party expressed their ire after the earlier planned inauguration was called off.