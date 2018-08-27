English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Doesn't Know Sangh or India, Says RSS After Congress Chief's Muslim Brotherhood Comment
The RSS has always claimed it is a social and cultural organisation with an apolitical agenda.
Seen here is Rahul Gandhi during his tour of the UK.
Loading...
New Delhi: Seeking to de-hyphenate its activities from that of any political outfit - especially the BJP - the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will hold a three-day conclave in Delhi next month to put forth its “perspective of Future Bharat”.
The RSS has always claimed it is a social and cultural organisation with an apolitical agenda.
The three-day intellectual meet, to be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be held from September 17-19 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
RSS’s conclave comes at a time when opposition, especially Congress president Rahul Gandhi has launched a trenchant attack on the BJP, hyphenating the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government with its ideological moorings in the RSS.
In an interaction during his Europe tour, Rahul had even compared RSS with Muslim Brotherhood.
“RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven't tried to capture India's institutions. RSS's idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world,” said Rahul in London.
The Muslim Brotherhood is a Sunni Islamist organisation founded in Egypt and is considered to be a terror outfit by Russia and six west Asian nations.
The Congress president said that while his party binds the people of India, the BJP-RSS divides them and spreads hatred. “The BJP-RSS people are dividing our own people. They are spreading hatred in our own country. Our job is to bring the people together and take the country forward and we have shown how to do it,” he said.
He said that RSS men have been planted in all departments and ministries of the government and blamed it for demonetisation.
“He (Rahul) doesn’t know Sangh and in turn doesn't know Bharat. There is no seriousness in his claims and he doesn't know the reach of Islamic terrorism,” RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar told media in Delhi on Monday afternoon.
“RSS realises there is a growing curiosity among the youth on RSS perspective on various issues. Sangh has nothing to do with politics. But some people affiliated to other parties have linked Sangh to politics, which is unnecessary. In this scenario we thought there should be such a meeting with prominent people," added Kumar.
While the BJP has often said it wants a Congress-mukt Bharat, the RSS calls it a mere political slogan and says it is not a part of its approach towards an inclusive nation building.
"The language of 'mukt' (free) is used in politics. RSS does not use such language," Mohan Bhagwat said at a function in April.
Also Watch
The RSS has always claimed it is a social and cultural organisation with an apolitical agenda.
The three-day intellectual meet, to be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be held from September 17-19 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
RSS’s conclave comes at a time when opposition, especially Congress president Rahul Gandhi has launched a trenchant attack on the BJP, hyphenating the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government with its ideological moorings in the RSS.
In an interaction during his Europe tour, Rahul had even compared RSS with Muslim Brotherhood.
“RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven't tried to capture India's institutions. RSS's idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world,” said Rahul in London.
The Muslim Brotherhood is a Sunni Islamist organisation founded in Egypt and is considered to be a terror outfit by Russia and six west Asian nations.
The Congress president said that while his party binds the people of India, the BJP-RSS divides them and spreads hatred. “The BJP-RSS people are dividing our own people. They are spreading hatred in our own country. Our job is to bring the people together and take the country forward and we have shown how to do it,” he said.
He said that RSS men have been planted in all departments and ministries of the government and blamed it for demonetisation.
“He (Rahul) doesn’t know Sangh and in turn doesn't know Bharat. There is no seriousness in his claims and he doesn't know the reach of Islamic terrorism,” RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar told media in Delhi on Monday afternoon.
“RSS realises there is a growing curiosity among the youth on RSS perspective on various issues. Sangh has nothing to do with politics. But some people affiliated to other parties have linked Sangh to politics, which is unnecessary. In this scenario we thought there should be such a meeting with prominent people," added Kumar.
While the BJP has often said it wants a Congress-mukt Bharat, the RSS calls it a mere political slogan and says it is not a part of its approach towards an inclusive nation building.
"The language of 'mukt' (free) is used in politics. RSS does not use such language," Mohan Bhagwat said at a function in April.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Headline Opening Night at US Open
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
- T-Mobile Data Leak Exposes 2 Million Customers Data
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Goes on Sale via Amazon India For The First Time
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...